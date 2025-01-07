Kura Sushi USA Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

The earnings results for Kura Sushi USA KRUS for Q1 were made public on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Kura Sushi USA beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $12.98 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 8.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.16
|-0.03
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0
|-0.09
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|64.20M
|65.80M
|56.64M
|51.65M
|Revenue Actual
|66.01M
|63.08M
|57.29M
|51.48M
