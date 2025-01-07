Kura Sushi USA Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

The earnings results for Kura Sushi USA KRUS for Q1 were made public on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Sushi USA beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $12.98 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 8.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.16 -0.03 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.09 0 -0.09 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 64.20M 65.80M 56.64M 51.65M Revenue Actual 66.01M 63.08M 57.29M 51.48M

To track all earnings releases for Kura Sushi USA visit their earnings calendar here.

