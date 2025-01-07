AZZ Q3 Earnings Assessment

The earnings results for AZZ AZZ for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
AZZ beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $22.05 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 5.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.30
|0.70
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.46
|0.93
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|411.80M
|402.05M
|351.67M
|374.73M
|Revenue Actual
|409.01M
|413.21M
|366.50M
|381.61M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AZZ management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $5.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
