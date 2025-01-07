January 7, 2025 4:25 PM 1 min read

AZZ Q3 Earnings Assessment

The earnings results for AZZ AZZ for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

AZZ beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $22.05 million from the same period last year.

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 5.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.32 1.30 0.70 1
EPS Actual 1.37 1.46 0.93 1.19
Revenue Estimate 411.80M 402.05M 351.67M 374.73M
Revenue Actual 409.01M 413.21M 366.50M 381.61M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

AZZ management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $5.3 per share.

To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

