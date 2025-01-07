Richardson Electronics Earnings Report: Q2 Overview

Richardson Electronics RELL released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Richardson Electronics missed estimated earnings by -150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $5.36 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Richardson Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.04 0.02 0.05 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 49.45M 48.01M 56.00M 52.00M
Revenue Actual 53.73M 47.37M 52.38M 44.13M

To track all earnings releases for Richardson Electronics visit their earnings calendar here.

