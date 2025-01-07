January 7, 2025 4:10 PM 1 min read

AAR Earnings Analysis: Q2 Recap

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

AAR AIR announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

AAR beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $140.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 5.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.86 0.84 0.81
EPS Actual 0.85 0.88 0.85 0.81
Revenue Estimate 645.50M 660.12M 567.63M 558.10M
Revenue Actual 661.70M 656.50M 567.30M 545.40M

To track all earnings releases for AAR visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIR Logo
AIRAAR Corp
$61.44-1.11%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
37.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved