AAR Earnings Analysis: Q2 Recap

AAR AIR announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
AAR beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $140.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 5.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at AAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.86
|0.84
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.88
|0.85
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|645.50M
|660.12M
|567.63M
|558.10M
|Revenue Actual
|661.70M
|656.50M
|567.30M
|545.40M
To track all earnings releases for AAR visit their earnings calendar here.
