AAR Earnings Analysis: Q2 Recap

AAR AIR announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

AAR beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $140.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 5.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.86 0.84 0.81 EPS Actual 0.85 0.88 0.85 0.81 Revenue Estimate 645.50M 660.12M 567.63M 558.10M Revenue Actual 661.70M 656.50M 567.30M 545.40M

To track all earnings releases for AAR visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.