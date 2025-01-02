Earnings Scheduled For January 2, 2025

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Resources Connection RGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $137.02 million.
• Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in