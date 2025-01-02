Earnings Scheduled For January 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Resources Connection RGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $137.02 million.

• Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

