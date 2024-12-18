Earnings Summary: MillerKnoll Q2

The earnings results for MillerKnoll MLKN for Q2 were made public on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
MillerKnoll beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $20.90 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.53
|0.44
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.67
|0.45
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|889.30M
|898.67M
|909.50M
|973.82M
|Revenue Actual
|861.50M
|888.90M
|872.30M
|949.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
MillerKnoll management provided guidance for Q3 2025, expecting earnings between $0.41 and $0.47 per share.
