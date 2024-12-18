December 18, 2024 4:15 PM 1 min read

Earnings Summary: MillerKnoll Q2

The earnings results for MillerKnoll MLKN for Q2 were made public on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

MillerKnoll beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $20.90 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.53 0.44 0.55
EPS Actual 0.36 0.67 0.45 0.59
Revenue Estimate 889.30M 898.67M 909.50M 973.82M
Revenue Actual 861.50M 888.90M 872.30M 949.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

MillerKnoll management provided guidance for Q3 2025, expecting earnings between $0.41 and $0.47 per share.

To track all earnings releases for MillerKnoll visit their earnings calendar here.

