RCI Hospitality Hldgs Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

The earnings results for RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK for Q4 were made public on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

RCI Hospitality Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 341.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $2.02 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.53 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at RCI Hospitality Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.82 1.01 1 1.13 EPS Actual 1.35 0.90 0.87 1.11 Revenue Estimate 75.71M 73.14M 73.59M 74.76M Revenue Actual 76.18M 72.28M 73.91M 75.25M

