RCI Hospitality Hldgs Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

The earnings results for RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK for Q4 were made public on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
RCI Hospitality Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 341.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $2.02 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.53 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at RCI Hospitality Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|1.01
|1
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|0.90
|0.87
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|75.71M
|73.14M
|73.59M
|74.76M
|Revenue Actual
|76.18M
|72.28M
|73.91M
|75.25M
