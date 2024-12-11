Recap: Champions Oncology Q2 Earnings

The Q2 earnings report for Champions Oncology CSBR was released on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Champions Oncology beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $1.92 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, leading to a 10.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Champions Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.16 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.11 0.01 -0.16 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 13.23M 12.69M 13.48M 12.84M Revenue Actual 14.06M 14.00M 12.02M 11.57M

To track all earnings releases for Champions Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.