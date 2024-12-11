Recap: Champions Oncology Q2 Earnings

The Q2 earnings report for Champions Oncology CSBR was released on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Champions Oncology beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $1.92 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, leading to a 10.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Champions Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.01
|-0.16
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|13.23M
|12.69M
|13.48M
|12.84M
|Revenue Actual
|14.06M
|14.00M
|12.02M
|11.57M
