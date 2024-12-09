Insights into Toll Brothers Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings report for Toll Brothers TOL was released on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $4.63 versus an estimate of $4.34.
Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.29 in the previous quarter, leading to a 6.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|3.31
|4.14
|1.78
|3.72
|EPS Actual
|3.60
|3.38
|2.25
|4.11
|Revenue Estimate
|2.71B
|2.53B
|1.86B
|2.77B
|Revenue Actual
|2.73B
|2.84B
|1.95B
|3.02B
