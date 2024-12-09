Insights into Toll Brothers Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings report for Toll Brothers TOL was released on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $4.63 versus an estimate of $4.34.

Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.29 in the previous quarter, leading to a 6.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 3.31 4.14 1.78 3.72
EPS Actual 3.60 3.38 2.25 4.11
Revenue Estimate 2.71B 2.53B 1.86B 2.77B
Revenue Actual 2.73B 2.84B 1.95B 3.02B

To track all earnings releases for Toll Brothers visit their earnings calendar here.

