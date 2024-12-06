Amtech Systems's Earnings: A Preview

Amtech Systems ASYS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-12-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amtech Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Amtech Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 2.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.13 -0.26 0.06 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.01 -0.04 -0.18 Price Change % 2.0% 6.0% -15.0% -32.0%

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.