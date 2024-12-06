A Preview Of Hello Gr's Earnings

Hello Gr MOMO will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-12-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hello Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The market awaits Hello Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.97% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.35 EPS Actual 0.33 0.04 0.37 0.42 Price Change % -3.0% 10.0% 0.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Hello Gr's Stock

Shares of Hello Gr were trading at $6.62 as of December 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hello Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.