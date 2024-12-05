Argan Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Argan AGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Argan beat estimated earnings by 59.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.26.

Revenue was up $93.25 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 26.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Argan's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.52 0.75 0.88 EPS Actual 1.31 0.58 0.89 0.40 Revenue Estimate 183.55M 134.75M 161.60M 162.70M Revenue Actual 227.01M 157.68M 164.55M 163.75M

