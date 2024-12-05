Argan Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Argan AGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Argan beat estimated earnings by 59.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $93.25 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 26.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Argan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.52
|0.75
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|0.58
|0.89
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|183.55M
|134.75M
|161.60M
|162.70M
|Revenue Actual
|227.01M
|157.68M
|164.55M
|163.75M
