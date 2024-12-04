Ncino Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

Ncino NCNO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ncino beat estimated earnings by 31.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $16.86 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ncino's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.14
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.19
|0.21
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|131.04M
|126.65M
|124.62M
|120.63M
|Revenue Actual
|132.40M
|128.09M
|123.69M
|121.94M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ncino management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $0.18 and $0.19 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Ncino visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.