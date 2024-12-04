Ncino Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

Ncino NCNO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ncino beat estimated earnings by 31.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $16.86 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ncino's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.14 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.14 0.19 0.21 0.14 Revenue Estimate 131.04M 126.65M 124.62M 120.63M Revenue Actual 132.40M 128.09M 123.69M 121.94M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ncino management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $0.18 and $0.19 per share.

