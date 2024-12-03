Earnings Breakdown: Pure Storage Q3

Pure Storage PSTG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pure Storage beat estimated earnings by 19.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $68.23 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 16.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.21 0.44 0.4 EPS Actual 0.44 0.32 0.50 0.5 Revenue Estimate 755.06M 680.97M 782.31M 763.36M Revenue Actual 763.77M 693.48M 789.80M 762.84M

