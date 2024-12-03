Earnings Breakdown: Pure Storage Q3

Pure Storage PSTG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pure Storage beat estimated earnings by 19.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $68.23 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 16.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.21
|0.44
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.32
|0.50
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|755.06M
|680.97M
|782.31M
|763.36M
|Revenue Actual
|763.77M
|693.48M
|789.80M
|762.84M
