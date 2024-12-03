REX American Resources Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 3, 2024 8:35 AM | 1 min read |

The earnings results for REX American Resources REX for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 92.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $46.20 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.68 0.68
EPS Actual 0.70 0.58 1.16 1.49
Revenue Estimate 146.00M 165.28M 190.26M 205.99M
Revenue Actual 148.16M 161.23M 187.61M 221.08M

To track all earnings releases for REX American Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved