REX American Resources Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The earnings results for REX American Resources REX for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 92.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $46.20 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.68 0.68 EPS Actual 0.70 0.58 1.16 1.49 Revenue Estimate 146.00M 165.28M 190.26M 205.99M Revenue Actual 148.16M 161.23M 187.61M 221.08M

