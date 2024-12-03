REX American Resources Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The earnings results for REX American Resources REX for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 92.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $46.20 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.40
|0.68
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.58
|1.16
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|146.00M
|165.28M
|190.26M
|205.99M
|Revenue Actual
|148.16M
|161.23M
|187.61M
|221.08M
