Globus Maritime: Q3 Earnings Insights

The Q3 earnings report for Globus Maritime GLBS was released on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Globus Maritime's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.02 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.01 0.02 0.17 Revenue Estimate 7.80M 8.00M 5.80M 12.30M Revenue Actual 9.52M 7.71M 7.11M 7.68M

