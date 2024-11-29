Globus Maritime: Q3 Earnings Insights

The Q3 earnings report for Globus Maritime GLBS was released on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Globus Maritime's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|7.80M
|8.00M
|5.80M
|12.30M
|Revenue Actual
|9.52M
|7.71M
|7.11M
|7.68M
To track all earnings releases for Globus Maritime visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.