Earnings Summary: 3D Sys Q3

November 26, 2024 4:55 PM | 1 min read |

3D Sys DDD announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

3D Sys missed estimated earnings by -33.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $10.85 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.08 -0.01 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.11 0.01
Revenue Estimate 116.45M 107.63M 126.63M 129.97M
Revenue Actual 113.25M 102.91M 114.85M 123.79M

To track all earnings releases for 3D Sys visit their earnings calendar here.

