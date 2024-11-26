Earnings Summary: 3D Sys Q3

3D Sys DDD announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
3D Sys missed estimated earnings by -33.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $10.85 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|116.45M
|107.63M
|126.63M
|129.97M
|Revenue Actual
|113.25M
|102.91M
|114.85M
|123.79M
