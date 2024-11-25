Insights into Woodward Q4 Earnings

Woodward WWD released its Q4 earnings on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Woodward beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $77.42 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, leading to a 17.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.51
|1.32
|1.10
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|1.63
|1.62
|1.45
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|853.82M
|807.00M
|748.29M
|765.35M
|Revenue Actual
|847.69M
|835.34M
|786.73M
|777.07M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Woodward management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.75 and $6.25 per share.
