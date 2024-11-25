Insights into Woodward Q4 Earnings

Woodward WWD released its Q4 earnings on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Woodward beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was up $77.42 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, leading to a 17.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.32 1.10 1.31 EPS Actual 1.63 1.62 1.45 0.84 Revenue Estimate 853.82M 807.00M 748.29M 765.35M Revenue Actual 847.69M 835.34M 786.73M 777.07M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Woodward management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.75 and $6.25 per share.

