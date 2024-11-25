Enanta Pharma Q4 Earnings Assessment

The Q4 earnings report for Enanta Pharma ENTA was released on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Enanta Pharma beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-1.41.
Revenue was down $4.33 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.38, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Enanta Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-1.45
|-1.33
|-1.19
|-2
|EPS Actual
|-1.07
|-1.47
|-1.58
|-1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|17.18M
|16.52M
|21.28M
|17.50M
|Revenue Actual
|17.97M
|17.05M
|18.00M
|18.93M
