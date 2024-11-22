Preview: PennantPark Floating Rate's Earnings

PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennantPark Floating Rate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits PennantPark Floating Rate's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PennantPark Floating Rate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.31 EPS Actual 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.32 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

PennantPark Floating Rate Share Price Analysis

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate were trading at $11.04 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PennantPark Floating Rate visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.