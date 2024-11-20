Uncovering Potential: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Preview

Ituran Location & Control ITRN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Ituran Location & Control will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.
The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.62% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.59
|0.6
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.66
|0.6
|0.63
|Price Change %
|3.0%
|-0.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
Market Performance of Ituran Location & Control's Stock
Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $27.18 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
