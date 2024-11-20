Uncovering Potential: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Preview

November 20, 2024 9:02 AM | 1 min read |

Ituran Location & Control ITRN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ituran Location & Control will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.62% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.59 0.6 0.58
EPS Actual 0.66 0.66 0.6 0.63
Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% 1.0% 1.0%

eps graph

Market Performance of Ituran Location & Control's Stock

Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $27.18 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ituran Location & Control visit their earnings calendar on our site.

