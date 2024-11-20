Preview: RealReal's Earnings

RealReal REAL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RealReal will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds RealReal's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 23.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at RealReal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.14 -0.16 -0.11 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.13 -0.12 -0.07 -0.15 Price Change % 20.0% -23.0% 8.0% 56.00000000000001% 24.0%

Tracking RealReal's Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal were trading at $4.32 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for RealReal visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.