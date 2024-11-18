Preview: XP's Earnings

XP XP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that XP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The announcement from XP is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at XP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.40 0.41 0.410
EPS Actual 0.39 0.37 0.38 0.402
Price Change % 6.0% -16.0% -4.0% 1.0%

XP Share Price Analysis

Shares of XP were trading at $16.63 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

