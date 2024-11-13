A Look Ahead: Workhorse Gr's Earnings Forecast

Workhorse Gr WKHS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Workhorse Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20.

The announcement from Workhorse Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.17, leading to a 8.69% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.23 -1.8 -1.8 -2.4 EPS Actual -1.40 -2 -3.8 -2.8 Price Change % -9.0% -9.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Tracking Workhorse Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Workhorse Gr were trading at $1.44 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Workhorse Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Workhorse Gr.

The consensus rating for Workhorse Gr is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $0.25, there's a potential 82.64% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Winnebago Industries, Polestar Automotive and Thor Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Winnebago Industries is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential 4599.31% upside.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Polestar Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $2.48, indicating a potential 72.22% upside.

As per analysts' assessments, Thor Industries is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, suggesting a potential 7608.33% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Winnebago Industries, Polestar Automotive and Thor Industries are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Workhorse Gr Neutral -78.76% $-6.46M -41.76% Winnebago Industries Buy -6.50% $94.20M -2.25% Polestar Automotive Outperform -16.43% $1.74M -191.61% Thor Industries Neutral -7.45% $401.33M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

Workhorse Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating significant underperformance compared to its peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity, reflecting poor profitability relative to others. Overall, Workhorse Gr lags behind its peers across all key metrics, suggesting potential challenges in financial performance and efficiency.

Get to Know Workhorse Gr Better

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Its focus is to provide sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It designs and manufactures all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems, including the technology that optimizes the way these vehicles operate. It's focused on a core competency of bringing electric delivery vehicle platforms to serve the last-mile delivery market. Its products are marketed under the Workhorse brand.

A Deep Dive into Workhorse Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Workhorse Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Workhorse Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3124.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workhorse Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -41.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workhorse Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -24.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Workhorse Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

