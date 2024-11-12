A Peek at The Oncology Institute's Future Earnings

The Oncology Institute TOI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The Oncology Institute to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from The Oncology Institute is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 18.18% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Oncology Institute's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.22 -0.21 -0.19 Price Change % -18.0% -24.0% -14.000000000000002% 28.000000000000004%

The Oncology Institute Share Price Analysis

Shares of The Oncology Institute were trading at $0.26 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The Oncology Institute visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.