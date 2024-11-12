An Overview of Stronghold Digital Mining's Earnings

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stronghold Digital Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The announcement from Stronghold Digital Mining is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.83, leading to a 0.36% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stronghold Digital Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.22 -0.98 -0.95 EPS Actual -1.25 0.35 -1.15 -1.54 Price Change % -0.0% 5.0% 5.0% 8.0%

Performance of Stronghold Digital Mining Shares

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining were trading at $6.49 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Stronghold Digital Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.