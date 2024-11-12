Earnings Preview For Valhi

Valhi VHI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Valhi to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Valhi bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.41, leading to a 12.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Valhi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.29 0.01 EPS Actual 2.01 0.70 0.27 0.14 -0.21 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 12.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001% 0.0%

Performance of Valhi Shares

Shares of Valhi were trading at $31.47 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Valhi

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Valhi.

With 1 analyst ratings, Valhi has a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 36.45% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ecovyst, Rayonier Adv Materials and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Ecovyst is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, indicating a potential 66.63% downside.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Rayonier Adv Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, indicating a potential 65.05% downside.

As per analysts' assessments, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 72.99% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ecovyst, Rayonier Adv Materials and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valhi Underperform 10.37% $121.30M 2.10% Ecovyst Buy 3.37% $54.70M 1.97% Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 8.80% $43.57M -4.38% Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Buy -30.24% $42.48M -23.88%

Key Takeaway:

Valhi ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Valhi is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Valhi

Valhi Inc is a holding company that provides chemicals, security products, waste management systems, and real estate development and management through its subsidiaries. It operates its business in three segments, which are Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The company derives maximum revenue from the Chemicals segment. Chemicals Segment is a producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). TiO2 is used to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability to a wide variety of products, including paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics. Geographically the company operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, Norway, and Belgium, where the majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Valhi

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Valhi displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valhi's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Valhi adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

