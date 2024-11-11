Preview: Aemetis's Earnings

Aemetis AMTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Aemetis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The announcement from Aemetis is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.28, leading to a 6.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Aemetis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.45 -0.34 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.66 -0.58 -0.64 -0.59 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Aemetis Shares

Shares of Aemetis were trading at $3.35 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Aemetis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.