Earnings Outlook For Pangaea Logistics Solns

Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solns to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solns bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.09 0.34 0.16 EPS Actual 0.10 0.14 0.16 0.32 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -16.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns were trading at $6.65 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pangaea Logistics Solns visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.