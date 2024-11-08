A Peek at Beyond Air's Future Earnings

Beyond Air XAIR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Beyond Air will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

Anticipation surrounds Beyond Air's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 17.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Air's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.48 -0.53 -0.47
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.36 -0.50 -0.51
Price Change % -17.0% -52.0% -18.0% -31.0%

Performance of Beyond Air Shares

Shares of Beyond Air were trading at $0.5088 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

