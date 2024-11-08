An Overview of Bridger Aerospace Gr's Earnings

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bridger Aerospace Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Bridger Aerospace Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Tracking Bridger Aerospace Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr were trading at $3.32 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

