Insights Ahead: Aterian's Quarterly Earnings

Aterian ATER is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aterian will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

The announcement from Aterian is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.11% increase in the share price on the following day.

Tracking Aterian's Stock Performance

Shares of Aterian were trading at $2.97 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Aterian visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.