A Look Ahead: Apyx Medical's Earnings Forecast

Apyx Medical APYX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Apyx Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Apyx Medical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Apyx Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.21 -0.18 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.22 -0.28 -0.13 Price Change % 2.0% -10.0% -5.0% 6.0%

Tracking Apyx Medical's Stock Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical were trading at $1.21 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

