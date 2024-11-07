Uncovering Potential: TELUS's Earnings Preview

TELUS TU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect TELUS to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.
The market awaits TELUS's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TELUS's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.170
|0.170
|0.240
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.192
|0.176
|0.186
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|-2.0%
|3.0%
|3.0%
TELUS Share Price Analysis
Shares of TELUS were trading at $15.11 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
