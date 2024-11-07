Uncovering Potential: TELUS's Earnings Preview

TELUS TU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TELUS to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The market awaits TELUS's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TELUS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.170 0.170 0.240 EPS Actual 0.18 0.192 0.176 0.186 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 3.0% 3.0%

TELUS Share Price Analysis

Shares of TELUS were trading at $15.11 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TELUS visit their earnings calendar on our site.

