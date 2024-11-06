Earnings Preview For Li-Cycle Holdings

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.32.
The market awaits Li-Cycle Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.62, leading to a 1.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Li-Cycle Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-1.98
|-1.04
|-1.60
|-1.92
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-6.08
|3.04
|-1.52
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|-13.0%
|8.0%
|-55.00000000000001%
Market Performance of Li-Cycle Holdings's Stock
Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings were trading at $3.8 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
