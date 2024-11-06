Earnings Preview For Li-Cycle Holdings

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.32.

The market awaits Li-Cycle Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.62, leading to a 1.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Li-Cycle Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -1.98 -1.04 -1.60 -1.92
EPS Actual -0.36 -6.08 3.04 -1.52
Price Change % -2.0% -13.0% 8.0% -55.00000000000001%

Market Performance of Li-Cycle Holdings's Stock

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings were trading at $3.8 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

