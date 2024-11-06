Earnings Outlook For TransDigm Gr

TransDigm Gr TDG will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TransDigm Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.27.

The announcement from TransDigm Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.86% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TransDigm Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 8.52 7.42 6.41 7.53 EPS Actual 9 7.99 7.16 8.03 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of TransDigm Gr's Stock

Shares of TransDigm Gr were trading at $1337.6 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TransDigm Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.