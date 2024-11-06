Earnings Preview: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.69% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.20 0.21 0.16 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.02 0 0.12 Price Change % 5.0% 4.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were trading at $4.49 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

