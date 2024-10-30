Avis Budget Gr Earnings Preview

Avis Budget Gr CAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Avis Budget Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.69.

Avis Budget Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $2.25, leading to a 2.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Avis Budget Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.66 -2.40 4.15 14.16 EPS Actual 0.41 -3.21 7.10 16.78 Price Change % 3.0% 20.0% -23.0% 14.000000000000002%

To track all earnings releases for Avis Budget Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.