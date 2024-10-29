Earnings Preview For FAT Brands

FAT Brands FAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FAT Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.37.

Anticipation surrounds FAT Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at FAT Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.44 -1.14 -1.21 -1.28 EPS Actual -1.93 -2.05 -1.15 -1.14 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% -2.0% -5.0%

Tracking FAT Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of FAT Brands were trading at $5.4 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for FAT Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.