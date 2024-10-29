A Preview Of NCS Multistage Holdings's Earnings

NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

Investors in NCS Multistage Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NCS Multistage Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.23 -0.02 1.18 2.59 EPS Actual -1.03 0.99 -0.36 1.91 Price Change % -1.0% 8.0% 3.0% -5.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings were trading at $17.855 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

