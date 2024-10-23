A Glimpse of RPC's Earnings Potential

RPC RES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RPC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Anticipation surrounds RPC's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.43% increase in the share price the following trading session.

RPC Share Price Analysis

Shares of RPC were trading at $6.29 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on RPC

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on RPC.

The consensus rating for RPC is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $7.0 implies a potential 11.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helix Energy Solns Gr, Select Water Solutions and Bristow Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Helix Energy Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 122.58% upside.

As per analysts' assessments, Select Water Solutions is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 130.52% upside.

As per analysts' assessments, Bristow Group is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 694.91% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Helix Energy Solns Gr, Select Water Solutions and Bristow Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RPC Neutral -12.43% $69.54M 3.05% Helix Energy Solns Gr Buy 18.13% $75.49M 2.18% Select Water Solutions Outperform -9.76% $60.16M 1.66% Bristow Group Buy 12.64% $218.22M 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

RPC ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 12.43%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $69.54M. For Return on Equity, RPC is at the top with 3.05%.

Unveiling the Story Behind RPC

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to independent and oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.

RPC: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining RPC's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RPC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: RPC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for RPC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.