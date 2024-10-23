Uncovering Potential: Midland States Bancorp's Earnings Preview

Midland States Bancorp MSBI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Midland States Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

Anticipation surrounds Midland States Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.50, leading to a 7.62% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Midland States Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.73 0.79 0.77 EPS Actual 0.2 0.53 0.89 0.78 Price Change % -8.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Midland States Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp were trading at $23.08 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Midland States Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.