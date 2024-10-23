A Look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds MidWestOne Financial Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.39 0.49 0.57 EPS Actual 0.50 0.21 0.17 0.58 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Performance of MidWestOne Financial Gr Shares

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr were trading at $29.11 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

