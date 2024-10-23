Earnings Outlook For Universal Logistics Hldgs

Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Universal Logistics Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The announcement from Universal Logistics Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 4.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Universal Logistics Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.73 0.71 1 EPS Actual 1.17 1.99 0.81 0.88 Price Change % -4.0% 39.0% 4.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics Hldgs were trading at $43.08 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Universal Logistics Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.