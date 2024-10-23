Insights into Carlisle Companies's Upcoming Earnings

Carlisle Companies CSL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Carlisle Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.85.

The announcement from Carlisle Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 5.97 2.82 3.55 4.54 EPS Actual 6.24 3.72 4.17 4.68 Price Change % -0.0% 5.0% 8.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Carlisle Companies's Stock

Shares of Carlisle Companies were trading at $460.56 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Carlisle Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Carlisle Companies.

Analysts have given Carlisle Companies a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $497.0, indicating a potential 7.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lennox Intl, Builders FirstSource and Owens-Corning, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Lennox Intl, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $606.17, indicating a potential 31.62% upside.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $204.0, implying a potential 55.71% downside.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Owens-Corning, with an average 1-year price target of $189.8, indicating a potential 58.79% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Lennox Intl, Builders FirstSource and Owens-Corning are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carlisle Companies Outperform 10.99% $568.90M 24.30% Lennox Intl Neutral 2.81% $488.20M 51.98% Builders FirstSource Outperform -1.60% $1.46B 7.43% Owens-Corning Neutral 8.82% $867M 5.33%

Key Takeaway:

Carlisle Companies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Carlisle Companies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carlisle Companies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.99% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Carlisle Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

