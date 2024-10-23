WSFS Financial's Earnings: A Preview

WSFS Financial WSFS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WSFS Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

WSFS Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WSFS Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.07 1.05 1.04 EPS Actual 1.08 1.11 1.15 1.23 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of WSFS Financial's Stock

Shares of WSFS Financial were trading at $50.59 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

