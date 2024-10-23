What to Expect from Old Republic Intl's Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Old Republic Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

The announcement from Old Republic Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 3.07% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Old Republic Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.65 0.71 0.62 EPS Actual 0.76 0.67 0.69 0.72 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Performance of Old Republic Intl Shares

Shares of Old Republic Intl were trading at $35.77 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.