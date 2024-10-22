Essential Props Realty's Earnings: A Preview

Essential Props Realty EPRT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Essential Props Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Essential Props Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Essential Props Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.46 EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 0.42 0.42 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Performance of Essential Props Realty Shares

Shares of Essential Props Realty were trading at $33.89 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Essential Props Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Essential Props Realty.

The consensus rating for Essential Props Realty is Buy, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $34.1, there's a potential 0.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Broadstone Net Lease, Global Net Lease and Empire State Realty Trust, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Broadstone Net Lease is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 46.89% downside.

Global Net Lease is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, indicating a potential 72.71% downside.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Underperform trajectory for Empire State Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, implying a potential 70.49% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Broadstone Net Lease, Global Net Lease and Empire State Realty Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Essential Props Realty Buy 26.30% $108.11M 1.59% Broadstone Net Lease Neutral -3.15% $100.60M 1.14% Global Net Lease Buy 112.10% $167.75M -1.89% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform -0.52% $104.85M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Essential Props Realty ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Essential Props Realty's Background

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essential Props Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.3% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Essential Props Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

