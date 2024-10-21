Sify Technologies's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 21, 2024 3:01 PM | 1 min read |

Sify Technologies SIFY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sify Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The market awaits Sify Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sify Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0 0 0
EPS Actual -0.06 0 0 0.006
Price Change % -9.0% 0.0% -1.0% -3.0%

eps graph

Performance of Sify Technologies Shares

Shares of Sify Technologies were trading at $3.88 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sify Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: EarningsBZI-EP
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved