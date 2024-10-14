Earnings Outlook For SMART Glb Hldgs

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SMART Glb Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from SMART Glb Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.27% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SMART Glb Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.16 0.45 EPS Actual 0.37 0.27 0.24 0.35 Price Change % 26.0% -24.0% 10.0% -44.0%

Tracking SMART Glb Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Glb Hldgs were trading at $20.76 as of October 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on SMART Glb Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SMART Glb Hldgs.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for SMART Glb Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $33.5, suggesting a potential 61.37% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Alpha & Omega, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Alpha & Omega is favoring an Sell trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 73.41% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Alpha & Omega, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SMART Glb Hldgs Buy -12.73% $88.91M 1.36% Alpha & Omega Sell -0.14% $41.44M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

SMART Glb Hldgs has a higher consensus rating compared to its peers. It is positioned at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating a decline in revenue. The company also has a higher gross profit than its peers. However, its return on equity is lower than the average of its peers, suggesting lower profitability relative to shareholder equity.

All You Need to Know About SMART Glb Hldgs

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three segments such as Memory Solutions in which Memory Solutions group, under our SMART Modular brand, provides high performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development and advanced packaging of leading-edge to extended lifecycle products. Intelligent Platform Solutions in their IPS group, under our Penguin Solutions and newly acquired Stratus Technologies brands, offers specialized platform solutions and services for high-performance computing.

SMART Glb Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: SMART Glb Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SMART Glb Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SMART Glb Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SMART Glb Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

